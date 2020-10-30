T.J.’s Forecast: Gorgeous Halloween in-store, cold front arrives late bringing a cool-down

High pressure is in control of the region now which is going to keep the gorgeous, sunshine-filled skies around.

Expect more seasonable conditions for this time of the year as we progress through the overnight and into the first half of the weekend. Tomorrow is going to be a perfect Autumn day.

Many of us will awaken to the 30s and 40s which is still chilly but we will warm up nicely by afternoon.

Highs Saturday will surge back into the 60s as southwesterly winds kick in ahead of our next cold front.

Halloween will be perfect and not too chilly for those of you heading out in your costumes. If you’re doing some Trick-or-Treating, it will be a bit crisp once the sun sets because winds will be stronger as this cold front tracks through.

That will bring us colder wind chills. The cold front moves in late Saturday into Sunday which will bring those winds back around from the north. That flow will pump in colder air to end the weekend. Remember to turn those clock back an hour before you go bed on Saturday as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s for highs Sunday but it’s not going to be a drastic cool-down like we had earlier in the week.

High pressure builds in behind this cold front giving us loads of sunshine as we kick-start November. The trend of dry and sunny weather will hold through the first full week of the month with Election Day looking pleasant for you to get out and vote. The ridge of high pressure will keep our temps warming through the week with the 70s on tap Tuesday all the way through next Friday.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer