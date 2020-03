High pressure will be the dominant feature that will influence our weather in the area. After a chilly start this morning we'll warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s. There could be a few more clouds closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line due to precipitation well to our south in Texas. This will be the trend that we'll see over the next couple of days. Most of the country's active weather will miss us as it stays to our south and north.