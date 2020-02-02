T.J.’s Forecast: Gorgeous weekend continues into Sunday, perfect for Big Game

High pressure is in control of the Plains and this will give us mild and quiet conditions through the rest of the evening and into the overnight.

Winds have been coming in from the south to the west today which has brought much above average air our way.

Lows overnight will drop toward freezing under starry skies. Sunday will feature just as much sunshine with this mild feel continuing.

Highs will be even warmer, surging toward Spring-like warmth. Expect highs to round out in the mid to upper 70s thanks to winds from the south to southwest.

It will be just as nice in Miami for the Big Game, as high pressure takes back over behind a cold front. Temperatures will be hanging in the lower 60s for game time under lots of sunshine.

Clouds will thicken up Monday as high pressure moves away and our next cold front moves in. This will bring the chance for a wintry mix to snow in Northern Kansas. Not only will this front erase the warmth but it will set the stage for more winter weather into Tuesday.

A disturbance trailing behind the main cold front and low pressure will bring the shot at more snowfall throughout the day on Tuesday. As this wave sinks southward, it looks to intensify some and as it moves through Texas and Oklahoma, off to the northeast, more snow is possible mid-week. The best bet for a bit of lingering snow on Wednesday will mainly be in Southcentral and Southeast Kansas.

The region will just be skirted, as the bulk of the moisture will be off to the east. We’ll continue to monitor trends in the days ahead and fine-tune the track of this system as we get a little closer. Accumulations will be a possibility, especially in northern communities so if you have plans to travel, make sure you stay tuned.

Temperatures begin to moderate as this system pulls away Thursday and we’ll get in on some more sunshine which will help us rise back toward seasonable levels. Another slim chance of rain/snow arrives with a weak disturbance on Friday before we clear our for the start of next weekend.

-T.J.