With the exception of a shower or two around early this morning most of us are off to a dry start to our Tuesday, it's muggy again to start too. We'll still need to watch out for an isolated shower or storm through sunrise but chances are small.

It's going to be a hotter day with highs in the 90s and heat indices reaching the triple digits. So that steamy feel to the air isn't going anywhere. The hottest temperatures in the upper 90s will mainly be in Southwestern Kansas.