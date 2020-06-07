T.J.’s Forecast: Heat and humidity hold into the start of the workweek

High pressure has been in control and that has brought the heat and humidity to the Central High Plains. This feel is going to hold into the workweek with more above-average temps on the way.

The wind has been the big story today though with a disturbance to our west, and that high pressure pretty much on top of us.

Gusts have climbed near 60 mph for some if not over. High Wind Warnings are in effect through this evening.

Overnight, we’ll be seasonably mild with lows dipping into the 70s with some spots out west in the 60s. We’ll see a few clouds from time to time but we will stay dry.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is on the way tomorrow as a strong southerly breeze keeps our highs in the mid to upper 90s.

There could be some isolated spots that crack into the 100s. A cold front will start to approach from the west and with the instability in place, we could see a few severe storms develop.

This risk is conditional because the cap is so strong and we may not be able to break it tomorrow afternoon. If we can see a storm develop, it could contain large hail and damaging winds.

More widespread moisture is on tap on Tuesday as this boundary works eastward through Kansas.

As this front interacts with the remnants of Cristobal, we could see embedded strong to possibly severe storms, especially closer to that circulation.

A Marginal Risk lines up in parts of Northeast Kansas.

High pressure builds back in by Wednesday bringing us a quieter and cooler day. Temps will be seasonable for this time of year, topping out in the 80s. The heat starts to build back in through the latter half of the workweek and into next weekend. Southerly flow ramps up with highs surging back into the 90s Thursday through Sunday. A stray shower or storm is possible Friday through the our second week of June but chances are slim.

Have a great night!

-T.J.