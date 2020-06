A random sprinkle or shower is possible to the north through sunrise but most of the area will stay dry.

It'll just be a mild, breezy, and partly cloudy start to the day. Skies will stay partly cloudy and could turn mostly sunny at times. Southerly winds will be on the increase and get up to 15 to 25 mph. This will turn high temperatures very warm into the upper 80s and 90s.