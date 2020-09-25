T.J.’s Forecast: Heat holds heading into the final weekend of September

High pressure situated to our west is keeping us hotter as we progress closer to our final weekend of the month.

Overnight, lows will be milder, dipping back into the 50s and 60s with breezier conditions developing ahead of our next front.

Highs will be well above average into our Saturday with temps topping out in the 80s and 90s. This is thanks to winds coming in from the south and all of that sunshine.

A cool-down then arrives Sunday as this area of low pressure and cold front track into the Central High Plains. A few showers and a couple of storms will spark up as this boundary moves through.

The possibility is there for a rouge stronger storm with the heat and greater instability. A Marginal Risk has been put in place for the hail and gusty winds that are possible.

As we approach the final days of the month, much cooler and Fall-Like temperatures take over the region with highs only in the 60s and lows in the 40s Monday. Some spots out west will dip into the 30s for lows. Sunshine and drier weather take over behind the boundary with maybe a lingering shower early Monday morning.

Another cold front looks to move through mid-week with just a couple of clouds but it will hold us below average as we ring in October. We’ll warm up briefly ahead of that and then take another tumble as head toward Thursday and Friday. This somewhat quiet weather pattern will hold heading into next weekend with highs only in the 60s which is 10-15 degrees below average for this time of the year.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer