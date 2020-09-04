T.J.’s Forecast: Heat ramps up heading into Labor Day Weekend

The rest of our Friday is looking gorgeous with comfortable humidity levels and seasonable warmth. High pressure at the surface is building eastward which has turned our winds around from the south which will kick-start our warming trend into the holiday weekend.

Overnight, starry conditions hold with lows milder than what they were last night. We’ll awaken to temps in near 60 out west with temps closer to 70 in the Wichita Metro.

Moisture will continue to pump in from the south as well meaning higher dew points and a more uncomfortable feel heading through tomorrow. Highs will surge back into the low to mid 90s for much of the region under mainly sunny skies.

A few more clouds arrive Sunday as our next cold front begins to approach. This starts to move our way by late Sunday into Labor Day. Ahead of that boundary, temps will soar into the upper 90s and even triple digits by Sunday. Cooler air starts filtering in behind the front throughout Labor Day. In our northwestern neighborhoods, temps will already start to cool by late Monday.

The trailing upper-level wave then moves in overnight Monday into early Tuesday. It will bring drastic changes to the Central High Plains. Temps will take a near 30 degree plunge from Monday to Tuesday along with widespread rain.

Showers and storms are likely throughout the day Tuesday with temps tumbling through the day. It will be extremely windy too, sustained from the north between 30-35 mph with gusts possibly near 50. As chillier air crashes in through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, some rain out west could mix with some snow, and possibly change over to the white stuff.

We will continue to monitor the latest trend but there could be some minor accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces. We’ll feel a real taste of Autumn and even Winter with lows in the 30s and 40s by the start of Wednesday. Moisture will linger through the day with scattered showers and a few rumbles.

As this system pulls away it looks like a few wrap-around showers could skirt back through parts of Central and Eastern Kansas depending on how quickly it tracks eastward.

Below average temps hold throughout much of next week with highs starting to climb back into the 60s and 70s by Friday which is still near 20 degrees below normal for this time of September.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer