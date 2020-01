Our next winter storm is underway. Most of the snow is in Western and North Central Kansas. There's rain and a wintry mix in South Central Kansas. Many morning commuters will encounter a slower drive.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, this is where the most snow is expected to fall and could top out at more than half a foot in spots. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for portions of Central and Western Kansas where lesser amounts of snow will fall but will also cause hazardous travel.