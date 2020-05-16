T.J.’s Forecast: High pressure builds in bringing a drier end to the weekend

Our unsettled pattern begins to come to a close tonight as a cold front tracks out of the state.

This boundary brought more showers and thunderstorms last night into early on this morning as it moved eastward. Western Kansas who needed the rain the most, picked up a good deal of it. Some locations saw close to 5″.

Because of the heavy rains we’ve seen this week, we still have some Flood Warnings on our area rivers. These remain in effect into next week.

The cold front is still slicing through the state which will keep the threat of moisture around. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two through the evening but most will stay dry.

A weak impulse may spark up a shower or thunderstorms in Southwestern Kansas overnight into Sunday but the chances are slim. Northerly winds will pump in drier conditions through our Sunday which will bring the sunshine back.

Our temperatures remain seasonable with lows in the 40s and 50s to start off our Sunday.

Partially clear skies are expected to end the weekend with highs climbing back into the 70s throughout the region.

This ridge of high pressure continues to build in which will keep this quieter weather pattern around into the third week of May. Temperatures do begin to warm up as southerly flow takes back over. Highs surge back into the 80s by Monday in our Western Kansas communities with highs in the upper 70s in Central Kansas. A boundary begins to approach the Sunflower State by mid-week and this will bring more clouds and also the slight chance of storms.

The best chance of moisture looks to arrive Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible. We could have a couple of stronger storms which is something we’ll be monitoring. This boundary looks to stall across the Plains which will keep us unsettled into the start of our Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great night!

-T.J.