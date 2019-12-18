T.J.’s Forecast: High pressure holds strong into mid-week

Sunshine has returned to the KSN Viewing Area and will stick around as high pressure is taking over the central part of the nation.

We started off the day on a bitterly cold note with some spots falling into the single digits.

Tonight looks to be a repeat of that with starry skies and calm winds. Lows will tumble back into the teens with wind chills likely in the single digits.

With the lingering snow-pack we could also see more freezing fog, so make sure you allow some extra time on your commute because you may need to scrape those windows.

SW flow will return Wednesday as high pressure begins to move eastward. Highs will rebound even more with warm air advecting in. Temperatures will be topping out in the 40s and 50s under an abundance of sunshine.

More cloud cover will be streaming in ahead of our next frontal boundary which is slated to arrive late Thursday into Friday. This will bring mainly cloudy skies Thursday but we’ll see more sunshine to close down the workweek. Drier air will work in behind it to help bring more sunshine along with slightly cooler conditions.

A spotty sprinkle is possible ahead of the cold front, but chances are slim. An area of high pressure builds back in for the weekend which will allow for even milder air to take hold of the Central High Plains. Highs will surge into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday with another front looking to swinging in late in the weekend. This will cool our temps back down by the start of Christmas week with temps nearly 15° above average.

-T.J.