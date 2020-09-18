T.J.’s Forecast: High pressure holds strong, more haze expected into the weekend

Our Friday has been pleasant across the region thanks to high pressure holding strong. Comfortable conditions are in place as well as seasonable temperatures.

We still have some of that smoke in the air thanks to the circulation around that ridge of high pressure to our west.

At the surface, high pressure is shifting eastward which has turned our winds around from the south. That will keep us a little milder ahead of a front progressing into the weekend.

Overnight, starry skies are in store with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Saturday, we have the slim chance for a shower or sprinkle out west as our next front approaches. Many of us will stay dry though with Central Kansas not expecting a drop. Highs will top out in the 80s, with warmer temps to the west.

This boundary moves into the state Sunday but we really don’t see many changes. A few more clouds will be in the sky but other than that it will not be too noticeable. Winds will be stronger though from the south, ahead of that cold front which will bring our highs up a touch.

We actually do not really see much of a wind switch here at home with cooler air staying locked up to our north. Next week is looking dry and quiet aside from a weak front moving toward us by mid-week.

A stray shower is possible but our next best chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late next weekend with a few showers possible as an area of low pressure looks to dive through the Plains. Temperatures wise, we do stay near average with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer