T.J.’s Forecast: High pressure keeps the heat and dry weather around

High pressure is once again dominating the region, bringing lots of sunshine and hot conditions. Temps have soared close to the century mark this afternoon and there is no end to the heat as we close down our second weekend of June.

Southerly flow will prevail keeping temps in the 60s overnight which is above average for this time of year.

We can’t rule out a sprinkle or spotty storm out west thanks to a disturbance sitting across Colorado.

This high will act as a roadblock, keeping the moisture at bay into Sunday in Central Kansas. We’ll keep the slim chance for our western communities.

The winds will be strong from the south with this disturbance sitting close to us here at home. Because of that and the hot/dry feel, a Red Flag Warning is in effect.

Temperatures by the afternoon will surge into the mid and upper 90s yet again with a little more humidity in the air. This will make it feel even more uncomfortable.

This hot and steamy trend continues into our third week of June with highs in the 90s for most of us. Some of us will cool-down though, thanks to a cold front slated to arrive by Thursday. This boundary looks to stall across the state which will keep some us near average while others stay elevated in the 90s.

The front will also bring the return of the shower and storm chances. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but chances are slim at the moment. If you outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned to the latest forecast. Western Kansas will feel the biggest relief from this front, as some northwestern neighborhoods will dip back into the 80s by Thursday into next weekend.

Have a great night!

-T.J.