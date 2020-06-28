T.J.’s Forecast: Hot and humid stretch continues into final days of June

Southerly flow has prevailed today once again and that has kept us in the furnace. Temps have climbed into the 90s and even triple digits across the KSN Viewing Area. Winds have also been gusty with a disturbance sitting just to our west.

That has sparked some showers and thunderstorms across Colorado and one or two may hold together as they move into far Western Kansas this evening.

With the strong breeze from the south, the Saharan Dust that has been plaguing much of the south has flowed our way.

Today will be the worst day but we’ll still keep the haze around tomorrow and through the next few days until we can switch our winds around from the northwest. Overnight, the breeze will calm a little but not much.

This will keep our temps milder, with Central Kansas hanging into the 70s. Western Kansas will dip into the 60s with the help of drier air. Winds ramp back up through our Monday sustained near 15-25 mph from the south.

With that dry air in place out west and the strong winds, a Red Flag Warning has been issued so make sure you avoid that outdoor burning if you can.

Highs tomorrow with surge back into the 90s with the breeze holding from the south. Some spots out west may crack into the 100s.

We may see a spotty sprinkle or storm in the heat of the day thanks to a disturbance to our west but chances are slim. A cold front begins to swing on Tuesday and this front could bring an isolated storm or two. The bulk of the moisture will be into Nebraska but if we get one storm to develop, it could turn strong.

A Marginal Risk is in place out west for gusty winds and hail.

Western Kansas will feel the relief from this boundary but the rest of the state won’t really notice much change. Drier and quieter conditions will take over as high pressure build in for the latter half of the workweek. This trend looks to continue as we approach July 4th Weekend with highs staying seasonable in the 90s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.