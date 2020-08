High pressure continues to stay in control to our west which means we've got more hot, sunny, and dry conditions on the way today.

Highs will heat back up into the middle 90s, possibly sneaking up into the upper 90s in spots. Winds remain out of the south and will be breezy. The strongest winds up to 25 mph will be to the west. Expect more starry skies tonight as south winds relax. Lows will cool back down into the 60s.