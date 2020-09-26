T.J.’s Forecast: Hot start to the final weekend of September

More heat and sunshine are on the way for our final weekend of June, or at least to start it off. Highs have once again topped out in the 90s across the viewing area with winds pumping in the warmth from the south.

A cold front will start to move our way late tonight into Sunday which will kick-start the changes. Overnight, lows will dip back into the 50s and 60s under increasing cloud cover.

Tomorrow, our highs will be felt in the morning hours, topping out in the 70s for most of the viewing area with 60s to the northwest.

As this front tracks eastward, showers and thunderstorms will likely develop, becoming scattered in nature.

Moisture will be lacking out west but we could see a stray shower or storm in our western neighborhoods. The best chances will be in Central and Eastern Kansas.

A couple of stronger storms are possible as the front cruises eastward with a Marginal Risk in play just east of Wichita. Hail and gusty winds are the main hazards in the strongest of storms.

Rain will linger into Sunday night before clearing early Monday but we can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle in the morning. Much cooler air filters in behind this boundary Monday with temps in the 60s for highs.

We start to rebound briefly, back into the 70s and 80s ahead of another cold front mid-week. More Autumn-Like air spills in behind that front with temps back into the 60s and 70s.

High pressure holds stronger as we ring in the new month which will keep us pleasant. Lots of sunshine is in store heading into our first weekend of October with seasonable conditions.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer