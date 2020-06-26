T.J.’s Forecast: Hot & steamy evening as a cold front tracks through Kansas

A cold front is on the move and this is going to bring our storm chances up as we progress through the rest of the day. As this front begins to fizzle out and weaken, the storm initiation along the boundary will diminish.

Our attention will shift out west where storms will fire in Colorado and track east across the state line through the overnight hours.

This is thanks to the upper-level part of this system. These storms could be strong to severe with large hail and strong winds being the most likely hazards.

A Slight risk has been issued for storms that could be strong to severe this evening through the overnight. Showers and thunderstorms form into a complex and push eastward into the wee hours of our Saturday, with some still producing gusty winds possibly.

We will wake up with temperatures in the 60s and 70s with lingering showers and storms possible.

This activity will exit the viewing area but with the heat of the day, more storms will likely spark up as instability increases.

Any storm that does develop, could briefly produce gusty winds and larger hail. For that reason, a Marginal Risk is in place throughout some of the viewing area.

Highs will once again be steamy, topping out in the 90s as the southerly flow returns. Some spots could crack into the upper 90s out west.

Sunday looks to be much drier but we still can’t rule out an isolated storm or two.

Rain chances return on Monday and we will keep the slim chance into Tuesday as this wave moves through the Plains. We can’t rule out a couple of showers and storms Wednesday as another disturbance moves in. This front will bring milder air with temps dipping back into the low to mid-90s for the latter half of the workweek.

Have a great night!

-T.J.