T.J.’s Forecast: Hotter and humid this weekend ahead of a cold front

It’s been a steamy day across the Sunflower State thanks to the stronger southerly flow. This is going to keep our warming trend going into the weekend.

Another disturbance to the west will move up to the northeast late this afternoon into the evening. This will likely spark a few thunderstorms with isolated severe storms possible in northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

A Marginal risk has been issued for storms that could produce gusty winds and hail. These will likely fizzle out as we gain some stability heading into the overnight.

Lows will be seasonable but with the southerly winds, it’s going to be muggy throughout the night. Expect temps to dip into the low to mid 70s across the viewing area.

High pressure builds in from the south and this is going to keep us hot and humid over the weekend.

Temps will remain fairly seasonable but it will be steamy. Highs tomorrow are back into the mid 90s, but it will feel more like 100s during the heat of the day.

Some storms will form again Saturday night in the far northwest corner of the state again. Most storms should remain below severe threshold.

A cold front starts to approach on Sunday evening and ahead of that our highs will be even warmer. This boundary will also spark more widespread storms.

Severe weather will be a possibility once again with gusty winds being a solid concern as these storms will likely congeal into a line.

Milder conditions filter in Monday as this front looks to stall just to the south of the viewing area. More storms could fire up, especially in Southern Kansas Monday into Tuesday with a few severe storms possible. If the clouds can stick around, we will be more stable and this is something that the team will keep tabs on.

Temps start to warm up by the mid to latter half of next week as upper-level ridging attemps to build in from the SW. We’ll have to watch for more storms as little impulses work down from the NW as that pattern looks to take back over once again.

Have a great night!

-T.J.