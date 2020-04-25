T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated shower or storm possible early tonight, more warmth and sunshine for Sunday

A weak impulse is moving through Kansas today which has helped spark up widely scattered showers and storms. These have been helped by daytime-driven heating and instability and after we lose that this evening, they will diminish.

Overnight, we’ll begin to clear out as high pressure continues to work eastward. Lows will dip into the 40s which is seasonable for this time of year.

As high pressure builds in, winds will turn around to the south which will bring our temps back above average.

Highs will climb back into the 70s Sunday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Our next disturbance moves in from the west Sunday evening which could bring a sprinkle to our far western communities.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday overnight out west and continue to track toward Central Kansas through sunrise Monday. This activity should be out of the area by around midday with a drier afternoon in store.

A cold front will then sink southward on Tuesday bringing our next round of unsettled weather. There will be some energy and instability to work with so we’ll have to watch for a strong to severe storm or two.

The mode of storms is looking to be more linear which will favor a gusty wind and heavy rain threat. High pressure takes back over by mid-week bringing a gorgeous Wednesday with lots of sunshine. A drier trend will hold through the latter half of the workweek along with more warmth. Temps will soar well above average by Friday, topping out in the 80s and even 90s. The southerly flow will ramp up ahead of a system that may bring a shower or storm by the start of next weekend but chances are looking slim at the moment.

Have a great night!

-T.J.