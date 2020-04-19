T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated showers and thunderstorms move through into tonight

A weak front is moving through the region and that has sparked up showers and thunderstorms this evening. This disturbance doesn’t have too much moisture associated with it but we do have some instability to work with which has been driven by that daytime heating.

Once that sun sets, we’ll see many of these storms lose their punch. Closer to the area of spin with this system, we could see a few more overnight, mainly in Northeastern Kansas.

In the strongest of cells, expect some smaller hail and gusty winds. As we progress into early Monday, temps will tumble into the 40s which is pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Winds will continue to remain from the downslope direction tomorrow, or northwest which will keep us warm. Highs will rise back into the 70s throughout the Sunflower State.

We can’t rule out a spotty shower or storm early as this area of low pressure works off to the southeast but conditions will be drier by afternoon.

A stronger storm system ejects toward the Central High Plains late Tuesday into Wednesday and this will bring us our next chance of rain. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late Tuesday but a much better chance of moisture arrives by mid-week. At this point, the severe weather threat should remain south of the viewing area, farther down into Oklahoma and Texas.

This is something we’ll be monitoring closely. A cold front then slides our way by Thursday night into Friday, possibly bringing a few showers or storms. Depending on how slow that system is, some lingering showers are possible on Saturday but next weekend is definitely looking brighter. High pressure will start to build in bringing us a drier weekend, especially by Sunday. Once those winds turn back around to the south, temps will rise back into the 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine by the latter half of next weekend.

Have a great night!

-T.J.