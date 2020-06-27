T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated storms possible once again, some strong to severe

The heat and humidity have been a big story once again but we are also monitoring the potential for more showers and thunderstorms. The cold front that was tracking through yesterday has begun to fizzle out and somewhat stall across the viewing area.

That combined with another disturbance out west, could help spark more pop-up storms. Some of these could be on the stronger side with all of the instability in the atmosphere.

Gusty winds will be a big hazard, especially with the drier air in place closer to Colorado. Hail is also possible in the strongest of cells. A Marginal to Slight Risk is blanketing the state because of the chance for strong to severe storms.

These should lose some of their punch as that daytime heating fades. The low-level jet or stronger winds a bit higher in the sky does kick-in tonight, helping these storms to sustain themselves.

Through the overnight, widely scattered storms are possible, especially in Northern Kansas. By the time we awaken on Sunday, these should be out of here but it will be muggy and warm. Temps in the 60s and 70s are on tap to begin the day tomorrow.

The breeze will be on the increase as well as this disturbance remains parked to our west. Gusts from the south over 30-40 mph will be possible.

Highs will surge into the 90s as a result, with some spots down south maybe surging up into the 100s.

With more heat tomorrow afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible once again. It could briefly turn strong which is something we will be watching.

The slim chance for showers and storms continues into the final days of June with the heat really ramping up ahead of our next cold front. This is slated to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, potentially bring an isolated storm or two. The severe threat will continue to be monitored because of all of the heat in the atmosphere.

That heat or “cap” in the atmosphere could also prevent us from seeing storms so we will watch as time nears. Hotter and drier conditions hold as we ring and July and progress toward 4th of July weekend. Highs will cool-down briefly Tuesday into Wednesday but trickle back into the upper 90s by Thursday. As it looks now, Independence Day will remain dry.

Have a great night!

-T.J.