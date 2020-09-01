T.J.’s Forecast: Isolated storms possible through tonight

Our next disturbance has been moving into the region bringing clouds, showers, and thunderstorms which is bringing an unsettled start to September.

It has been interacting with the cold front that moved through yesterday which has now stalled. Clouds will hang tougher in Central Kansas through the rest of the day compared to our western communities. Southern neighborhoods stand the best chance for a few storms.

Warmer temps during the late afternoon have sparked isolated severe storms closer to the Kansas-Oklahoma State-line where a Severe T-Storm Watch is in effect until midnight.

Hail and gusty winds are the main concerns. Overnight, lows will dip back into the 50s and 60s as high pressure begins to build in.

Expect more sunshine tomorrow with comfortable but warmer conditions. A stray shower or storm is still possible mid-week for the southern half of the viewing area.

Highs will climb back toward seasonable levels by the afternoon, rising into the 80s for many of us.

Thursday will be hotter ahead of our next cold front. Highs will surge up into the 90s before it tracks through the state. Moisture is lacking and it is expected to cruise through dry. Friday and Saturday are looking gorgeous as high pressure takes back over.

A warming trend will take hold through the first weekend of the month with temps rising back into the 80s and 90s. This warmer and more humid feel will precede a cold front which is slated to move through Sunday.

It could bring a spotty shower or storm but chances are not great. Temperatures will tumble Monday with high in the 70s and some spots maybe not getting out of the 60s. The cooler trend holds through early next week as the trailing upper-level part of that system moves in. It looks to bring a bit better of a chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday which is something we will be watching closely.

Definitely be on alert for a taste of Autumn early next week as we tap into much chillier air. Highs may not rise out of the 40s and 50s Tuesday in the wake of this system.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer