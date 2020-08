Showers are in the northeast right now tracking to the south and east. These will last in central Kansas through the mid morning hours. As the sun comes up, these storms will lose a lot of their punch and dissipate from south to north.

We will stay mostly dry through the afternoon with a southerly breeze and highs in the low 90s. The heat will definitely be on in the far southwest portion of the state as well as the Oklahoma panhandle. Heat indices in these place could be above 100.