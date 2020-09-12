T.J.’s Forecast: Lots of sunshine today, stray shower still possible

Saturday is looking gorgeous for the time of the year with loads of sunshine and seasonable conditions across the Sunflower State.

With clear skies, calm winds, and moisture heavy soil, fog is likely across Central Kansas. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued through early this AM. Make sure you drive carefully.

We are also tracking a cold front though which does look to come through mainly dry. A stray shower is possible east of Wichita later on today as it moves through.

This boundary will turn our winds back around from the north into tonight. Ahead of this front, highs will climb into the 80s in Central Kansas with highs in the 70s across our northwest neighborhoods.

Tonight, with clear skies, temps will tumble back into the 50s with lows in the 40s out west. An overall quieter pattern takes hold of the region as high pressure keeps its grasp over us.

Sunshine prevails through Sunday right into our third week of the month. Temps will remain seasonably cool through mid-week with mainly sunny skies on tap. A disturbance and associated cold front look to approach late in the week and this could bring a slight chance of showers and storms. It is not looking like there will be a lot of moisture associated with this wave but it is looking possible late Thursday into Friday.

If that boundary does push through, it would bring another big, Fall cool-down the KSN Viewing Area. Otherwise, highs will top out in the low to mid-80s through Thursday, with some spots out west, possibly topping out in the 90s. By the start of next weekend

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer