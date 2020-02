Before a cold front brings cooler and wintry changes, we'll have to get through a foggy morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a good chunk of the area through 10am. Most temperatures are above freezing so freezing fog isn't a concern. However, reduced visibility will still slow down the morning commute.

There are a few sprinkles and light rain showers to the north. A few sprinkles to the south can't be ruled out through this morning but most skies will stay dry.