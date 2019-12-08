T.J.’s Forecast: Mild air holds Saturday night into Sunday, clouds thicken

The first half of our weekend has been beautiful for this time of the year!

We’ve seen lots of sunshine and temperatures have soared up into the 50s and even 60s across southwestern reaches of the KSN Viewing Area.

This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has taken over the central part of the nation.

Southerly winds have ramped up some, ushering in the warmth and that will continue into our day tomorrow.

A few more clouds will skirt in tonight as that high moves eastward allowing for overnight readings to only dip into the 30s.

Highs tomorrow will once again surge into the 50s and 60s but clouds will be on the increase as our next disturbance moves toward us.

It’ll still be a good day to hang up any Christmas decorations outside with mild temperatures but we still can’t rule out a spotty sprinkle, especially late in the day.

By late Sunday night into Monday, this Arctic front is dropping through the state which will bring drastically colder air into Kansas.

The winds will pick up from the north possibly gusting between 30 and 40 mph.

Wind chills will feel quite bitter more than likely staying in the teens and 20s through the day.

Sharply colder conditions will be the main concern but spotty rain/snow showers are possible on Monday as this front swings through. Warmer air starts to sneak back in on Tuesday as winds turn back around to the south. This will help us climb back into the 40s and 50s by Tuesday afternoon. More sunshine arrives by mid-week as high pressure builds in.

It won’t last all that long as another weak disturbance bring the slim chance for sprinkles by weeks end. Temps will climb back above average and stay that way into next weekend with highs in the 50s.

-T.J.