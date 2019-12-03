T.J.’s Forecast: Mild and quiet weather holds into mid-week

Our Tuesday has been gorgeous compared to how early December could be.

We’ve seen so much sunshine and temperatures have been well above average for this time of the year. Highs climbed into the 50s and 60s thanks to northwesterly, downslope winds, which made for warming temps.

The weak boundary that brought clouds earlier is now moving eastward with drier air working in behind it.

Overnight, starry skies are on tap with lows falling back into the 20s and 30s which is seasonably mild for early this month.

Clouds will begin to thicken up tomorrow though, ahead of another disturbance that looks to move in late Wednesday night and into Thursday.

A spotty sprinkle or two isn’t out of the question, especially by afternoon. Highs will remain mild, as winds turn southerly ahead of this system. Look for most of the state to once again rise into the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Moisture chances for the next 7 days will be at their greatest on Thursday with widely scattered rain showers expected. As this area of low pressure moves eastward into Friday, northerly winds take back over, bringing with much more seasonable air.

Afternoon temperatures will only be in the 40s to close down the workweek. Southerly flow will ramp back up into Saturday as our next wave begins to approach. This will allow for a nice warm-up for the weekend with highs back into the 50s and 60s. The associated cold front then swings in on Monday, potentially bring a few rain/snow showers along with blustery winds. Temps look to take the tumble Monday into Tuesday, going from the 50s to the 30s and 40s with a sprinkle or flurry possible.

-T.J.