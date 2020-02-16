T.J.’s Forecast: Milder Saturday with even more warmth Sunday

High pressure has been in control of the Plains over the last few days which has kept us quiet but cold.

Now that it’s moving away from us, winds are turning around to the south tonight. This will help keep us a little more seasonable if not a bit above average.

Lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s under increasing cloud cover. A cold front is approaching from the west and that will make for a mainly cloudy Sunday but highs will be even warmer than our Saturday.

Many of us will be surging into the upper 50s thanks to that southerly breeze. There could even be some spots that crack into the 60s.

As this boundary moves in late Sunday into Monday, clouds will hang thick and we could see a few sprinkles or showers. Chances are slim right now but that big story will be the colder air sinking back into the Plains.

Temps will take a huge drop on Tuesday with most of the region topping out in the lower to mid 40s. As a trailing disturbance moves in behind the main cold front, more moisture looks to break out. The best chances will be in our western communities where we could see a few snow showers. Minor accumulations are a possibility but it’s too early to talk who will see those at the moment.

Some rain/snow may linger into Wednesday as this wave pushes off to the east. The latter half of the workweek will be brighter and more pleasant for this time of year. Highs look to rise back into the 40s by Thursday with the 50s making a nice return by Friday. This warmth looks to increase ahead of another potential system just in time for the start of next weekend. Rain/snow looks possible in some areas so make sure you stay with us for the latest.

-T.J.