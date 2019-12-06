T.J.’s Forecast: Moisture moves through tonight, clearing and colder Friday

The quiet weather pattern that we’ve been dealing with is briefly coming to an end as we close down our Thursday.

An area of low pressure and associated cold front is moving in from the west which will bring us showers through the overnight. Ahead of this system, highs reached the lower 60s in some spots, which is seasonably warm for a December day.

Showers will continue to drift eastward through the overnight with the best chances in Wichita late this evening into the overnight. Lows may support a few snowflakes in Western Kansas as cold air streams in.

This disturbance quickly moves eastward and is out of here by Friday morning.

Temperatures will fall behind the front thanks to northerly flow. This will keep us a lot more seasonable for our day tomorrow with highs in the 40s.

We will warm up and dry out for the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Southerly flow will help our temps rebound for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be a nice few days to put up some last-minute Christmas decorations.

The next system that the Storm Track 3 Weather Team is monitoring will arrive on Monday. While a mix of snow and rain is possible, the main concern will be the blast of cold air. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s for the start of our workweek.

Temperatures will stay cold for Tuesday with the possibility of a lingering sprinkle or flurry but by mid-week, more seasonable air is returning. Highs will climb back into the 40s and 50s under lots of sunshine before another disturbance brings a small chance of rain and snow Thursday.

-T.J.