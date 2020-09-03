T.J.’s Forecast: More comfortable air sinking in behind cold front

A cold front is on the move today. It has brought breezy northerly winds and a few clouds. Flow turned from the NW with cooler temps. Temperatures were hotter where the southerly winds lasted longer. Behind this front, temps will be comfortable with a much more refreshing feel in the air.

As we awaken on Friday morning, temps will be in the 50s and 60s. Definitely a windows open kind of night.

Highs Friday afternoon will be seasonable for this time of year, topping out in the mid and upper 80s under lots of sunshine.

High pressure keeps us sunny heading into the holiday weekend but also hotter. A warming trend takes shape through Saturday and into Sunday ahead of our next cold front. The mid to upper 90s making a big return before this boundary tracks through.

It will arrive heading into Monday, possibly bringing a shower or storm late in the day. Highs on Labor Day will be above average, topping out in the 90s for many of us. A trailing disturbance really strengthens as it moves into the Plains Tuesday though and this one will bring widespread moisture and a drastic cool-down.

Falling temps are expected through the day on Tuesday, taking the tumble into the 30s and 40s possibly Tuesday night. Some spots will likely be in the 50s closer to the Oklahoma State line. Showers and storms look to linger into Wednesday as well with the chilly feel holding.

Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s which is between 20 and 30 degrees below average. It looks like this area of low pressure then becomes cut-off from the main flow of things, possibly keeping rain around even longer, lasting into next Thursday with temps staying well below normal.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer