We'll start the day dry again after overnight showers to the northwest quickly fizzled out. Winds will continue to blow in from the south keeping temps warm this morning. Highs will quickly rise all the way into the 90s.

Dew points in the 60s will give the air a muggy feel but the humidity won't be oppressive. After 3pm or 4pm, we'll need to monitor a Marginal Risk of severe weather in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.