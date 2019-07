We start our Wednesday warmer and muggier due to south winds which are a bit lighter this morning but will turn stronger again by the afternoon. This will only continue to turn up the heat and humidity across the area.

Highs will warm up well into the 90s with a few locations mainly in Southwestern Kansas cracking into the triple digits. For some of us in the 90s the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. When it comes to our skies expect another day of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in. A sprinkle can't be ruled out this morning but most rain will be found in Eastern Kansas and Western Missouri.