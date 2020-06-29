T.J.’s Forecast: More heat and more humidity in-store early this week

Southerly winds have been fairly strong once again today and this has brought more heat and more humidity our way.

Temps soared into the 90s and 100s and with the mugginess, it felt even worse. The flow from the south also brought some of that Saharan Dust our way yesterday.

The worst of it has been ushered to the north of us but we may see more pulled north through the next couple of days. The big story is going to be this heatwave though. Southerly winds will hold strong tonight into tomorrow, bringing more above average warmth to the region.

Lows will fall into the 60s out west but the bulk of the viewing area will hold in the 70s. Tuesday is going to be the hottest day of the next 7 with highs escalating into the 90s and 100s.

It’ll feel even steamier when you factor in the moisture in the atmosphere.

That is why a Heat Advisory has been issued through much of Central and Eastern Kansas as a result.

It will be drier out to the west and the southwest and that’s where we find Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches because of the lowered humidity and gusty winds.

A cold front will be on the approach tomorrow which is why our winds will be stronger and this boundary may be enough to spark up a storm in the heat of the day.

Best chances will be along the Kansas-Nebraska and Kansas-Colorado State-lines. Western Kansas will reap the rewards of this cold front with some relief from the heat while central neighborhoods really don’t.

We will feel a drop in the moisture in the air making it feel just a little better. A few impulses move through the state and could bring isolated showers and storms Thursday into our 4th of July.

Chances are slim but make sure you stay tuned as we get closer to our holiday weekend. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable heading into our first full week of July. Highs look to top out in the lower 90s.

Have a great night!

-T.J.