T.J.’s Forecast: More heat for parts of Kansas today, storm chances uptick Thursday

Another hot day has been felt throughout the region with temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s throughout Central Kansas. The moisture in the air has made it feel even worse while parts of Western Kansas have felt some relief behind the cold front.

The Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 tonight for heat indices that could reach dangerous conditions so make sure you take precautions if you need to be outside for an extended period.

With the exception of some isolated showers and storms, we will stay mostly dry through the rest of the night.

This cold front that has been tracking through the region actually looks to stall and eventually push back to the north tonight into our Thursday. That will be the driving factor of any storm development.

The weather story will be similar tomorrow…hot with a slight chance for storms. We will start out the day with temps in the 60s and 70s.

We will quickly warm back to the 90s for the afternoon with some spots possibly in the 100s. The chance for showers and storms does uptick by the afternoon hours.

Showers and storms could last through the overnight hours, but most will fizzle out fairly quickly due to a ridge of high pressure out west that is suppressing the longevity of these storms.

One or two could be on the stronger side early so that is something we’ll be monitoring Thursday afternoon.

Make sure you stay weather aware and keep your eyes to the sky. Hail and gusty winds would be the primary concern if one could become strong.

The Fourth of July weekend could bring a few showers and storms, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable but it will still be quite hot. Temps will reach the low 90s in the Wichita Metro.

The workweek will begin mostly dry while temperatures will slowly warm back up as high pressure holds strong. We’ll keep that chance for a stray shower or storm both Sunday and again on Monday as weak disturbances move through the Central High Plains.

