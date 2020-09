Both the morning and evening commutes will be smooth as our quiet pattern continues. Now that a cold front has pushed through our winds have switched out of the north.

This will bring our high temperatures down a few degrees and the afternoon will be comfortably warm in the upper 70s to low 80s. It'll be a little warmer to the west where highs will get closer to the middle 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry but hazy, smoky skies will continue to be an issue due to wildfires out west.