T.J.’s Forecast: More seasonable conditions in store for the afternoon

Winds are coming in from the southwest today which will help bring our temps closer to where they should be for this time of year. Highs will top out in the 60s ahead of our next cold front that will move in on Thursday. Showers and a few storms are possible in Southern Kansas as the boundary moves through tomorrow with wintry precipitation likely in Northern Kansas Thursday into Friday. This storm system should depart by midday Friday with drier conditions into the start of the weekend. Here’s the latest!
Have a great night!
-T.J.