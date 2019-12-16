T.J.’s Forecast: More snow tonight as Round #2 moves in

Ol’ Man Winter has taken back over the parts of the as an area of low pressure has been moving through the region.

Round #1 brought snow early on this AM into early this evening and will continue to move away from us.

Snowfall totals topped out over half of foot in some spots across Northern and Eastern Kansas with isolated locations closer to 10″.

The trailing upper-level wave to our west will begin to move out of Colorado toward Kansas leading to Round #2 tonight into Monday.

Ahead of this wave, freezing drizzle/fog is likely which will still lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces. Temperatures will cool-down into the 20s through the overnight which will lead to anything liquid freezing back up.

Snow will then redevelop through the overnight, lasting all the way through the early part of Monday evening before pulling away.

Snow will be the heaviest through the lunch hour and then begin to taper to some flurries and snow showers.

Highs tomorrow will be held down thanks to cold air spilling in from the north as well as the falling snow.

Snowfall accumulations will be higher in the southern half of the state compared to what the first wave brought us. There could also be an additional few inches to hardest-hit Northern Kansas over toward the KC Metro into Monday as well.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect into Monday due to this next wave of moisture.

By Tuesday, high pressure is taking back over bringing us lots more sunshine as well as a warming trend. Where snow lingers, it will hold down our temps with highs only in the 40s Tuesday. Warmer air will melt that snow little by little, with southerly winds taking back over late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will lead to highs climbing back into the 50s into the latter half of the workweek. Another front will sink toward the Sunflower State Friday but most of us will stay dry. We can’t rule out a sprinkle though in parts of Central Kansas before we clear out next weekend.

-T.J.