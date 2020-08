A few showers and storms will mainly impact southern parts of the area this morning. Severe weather isn't expected but there could still be a brief downpour, gusty winds, and small hail. These will continue to weaken and track through South Central Kansas through midday.

It'll be another cool start in the 50s to 60s with low humidity too. The afternoon will be drier with skies turning partly cloudy. Highs will stay below average in the 80s.