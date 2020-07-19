T.J.’s Forecast: More storms possible this evening, chances continue into next week

With the cold front that was moving through yesterday now stalled across the region, more storms are possible today. Last night’s moisture has exited and that will leave our temps a little milder today.

The sun is coming out though and this will help destabilize the atmosphere this afternoon. With that daytime heating and all of the moisture, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible once again. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the viewing area until midnight.

We could still see a rogue strong storm throughout the rest of the region this evening with a Marginal Risk blanketing the state.

Scattered showers and storms are likely into the overnight as this boundary hangs tough.

The best focus for these will be along the front but another ripple in the atmosphere will help spark storms across Colorado and Western Kansas later this evening.

This activity will once again cluster together and weaken overnight with some moisture lingering into early Monday.

Temperatures will start off in the 60s and 70s which is seasonable for this time of the year. The clouds will hold too with many of us only squeaking out peeks of sun.

This stationary boundary will still be draped across the area tomorrow so another round of showers and storms is on the table by the afternoon.

The heat and humidity will contribute to our severe threat, with highs topping out in the 80s and 90s. A Marginal Risk is blanketing a good portion of the state meaning isolated severe weather is possible with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards.

Depending on how much moisture lingers we may remain more stable and not be able to break that cap so we could see more nuisance showers and storms over the severe threat which is something we will monitor.

A few storms are possible on Tuesday and again Wednesday with potential for strong thunderstorms yet again.

A ridge of high pressure does begin to take over for the latter half of the workweek and this will bring the heat and drier conditions back Thursday into the start of next weekend. Expect highs to surge back into the upper 90s and low 100s across the Sunflower State under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Have a great night!

-T.J.