T.J.’s Forecast: More sunshine and heat on the way to close out weekend

After a pleasant but hotter Saturday, more sunshine is in store for our Sunday. High pressure is continuing to build in from the west which will bring above-average temps this afternoon and into the start of the workweek.

Highs once again climb into the mid and upper 90s thanks to that southerly breeze.

A disturbance continues to track through the region and it may be enough to spark up a shower or storm, mainly out west.

Starry conditions are on the way overnight with calmer winds. Lows will dip back into the mid and upper 60s.

Overall, the workweek ahead is looking quiet with high pressure holding strong in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That means heat and sunshine for us here at home. Temps will remain above average for this time of August, in the mid to upper 90s.

Unsettled conditions return for the latter half of the workweek as our eyes turn to the remnants of Laura. The bulk of the moisture looks to remain to our south and east but clouds and maybe a few wraparound showers and storms could be possible in SE Kansas as it tracks our way. We will continue to monitor closely. Winds will turn around to the northeast as we get that counter-clockwise motion around that system, meaning cooler conditions for the viewing area.

A cold front will also be moving in at the same time as Laura moves northward which could bring a few showers and storms Friday. Slightly milder conditions will filter in behind that boundary. The trailing upper-level disturbance looks to bring a better chance of moisture Saturday into Sunday. Chances are still slim but we will be monitoring. Expect high in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the start of next weekend with slightly unsettled conditions holding into Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer