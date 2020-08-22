T.J.’s Forecast: More sunshine and warmth on tap to kick-start weekend

High pressure is continuing to build our way from the west which will give us lots of sunshine today along with warmer temps.

Highs will surge back above average this afternoon, topping out in the 90s.

A weak impulse in the atmosphere does bring the shot for a stray shower or storm in Western Kansas late in the afternoon. These are not expected to be strong.

We will keep that slim chance through the overnight across the board but many will remain dry.

Lows will be seasonable for this time of year, dipping into the mid to upper 60s for most of us.

More sunshine is in store for our Sunday with highs once again climbing into the mid and upper 90s. That disturbance continues to track southward through the region and it may be enough to spark up a shower or storm in the heat of the day tomorrow.

Overall, the workweek ahead is looking quiet with high pressure holding strong in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That means heat and sunshine for us here at home. Temps will remain above average for this time of August, in the mid to upper 90s.

Unsettled conditions return for the latter half of the workweek as our eyes turn to the remnants of Marco and Laura. These storms could combine into one system or stay separate, but either way, clouds and maybe a few wraparound showers and storms could be possible in SE Kansas as it tracks our way.

We will continue to monitor closely. Winds will turn around to the northeast as we get that counter-clockwise motion around that system, meaning cooler conditions for the viewing area. Expect high in the lower 90s by the start of next weekend with some locations in NW Kansas in the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer