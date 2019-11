Clouds in the area have thinned out now that a cold front has moved out of the Plains. Tuesday brings more sunshine our way with partly cloudy conditions. It's a chilly morning with temps starting in the 20s to 30s.

A northeasterly breeze will switch out of the south and help give highs a boost into the 50s to low 60s. Even though high pressure has taken control over the Plains again a sprinkle along the Kansas/Nebraska line can't be ruled out.