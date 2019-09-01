T.J.’s Forecast: More sunshine into Labor Day

High pressure is building in as we speak and this is going to give us a gorgeous rest of the holiday weekend with even more sunshine ahead.

It’s been a quiet Sunday so far with temps just a little below average for parts of the region. Temperatures have been warmer out west but cooler in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Overnight, skies will continue to clear helping our temps fall back into the 60s with calming winds.

Southerly flow will usher in more warmth and humidity through Labor Day with highs surging back into the 90s.

The heat and humidity will be in full force Tuesday as this area of high pressure just sits on top of us. Temps will climb back into the mid and upper 90s with some possibly topping out near the century mark.

A cold front will be moving our way into Tuesday though, and this will erase some of that heat. It’s looking like a fairly dry cold frontal passage but we can’t completely rule out a shower or storm as is pushes through. That slim sprinkle chance holds into Wednesday before we clear out. Another area of high pressure will take over the Plains bring lots of sun Thursday into Friday. The dry spell won’t last too long because a system could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms just in time for next weekend. That front will look to cool us down too, with temperatures expected to fall back into the mid to upper 80s.

-T.J.

DORIAN UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall earlier on today in the Bahamas as a catastrophic, Category 5 storm. Complete devastation has been seen on Great Abaco Island, near Marsh Harbour and Dorian continues to churn over the Bahamas as we speak.

He will continue to track toward Florida in the hours ahead. High pressure has continued to weaken in the Atlantic helping steer Dorian farther to the NW and eventually the NE. The latest trend continues to keep the worst of Dorian just off the coast but this is something we will continue to monitor. A small distance will make a huge difference in what parts of Florida experience the worst. The storm is also expected to weaken some as it gets into slightly cooler waters as it moves NW and encounters some more wind shear.