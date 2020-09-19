T.J.’s Forecast: More sunshine on tap today, along with warmer temps

High pressure is in control which will keep us pleasant and comfortable today but we will have to deal with more haze.

Upper-level winds will continue to usher that our way so be prepared for another milky sky and impacted air quality.

We do have the slim chance for a shower or sprinkle out west as our next front approaches. Many of us will stay dry though with Central Kansas not expecting a drop.

Highs will top out in the 80s, with warmer temps to the west. Overnight, we are expecting a comfortable night yet again. Lows will dip back into the 50s throughout the region.

This boundary moves into the state on Sunday but we really don’t see many changes. A few more clouds will be in the sky but other than that it will not be too noticeable. Winds will be stronger though from the south, ahead of that cold front which will bring our highs up a touch.

We actually do not really see much of a wind switch here at home with cooler air staying locked up to our north. Next week is looking dry and quiet aside from a weak front moving toward us by mid-week. A stray shower is possible but our next best chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late next weekend. A few showers are possible as an area of low pressure and cold front look to track through the Plains. Temperatures wise, we do stay near average with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer