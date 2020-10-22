T.J.’s Forecast: Much colder air filters in as a strong cold front tears through

A cold front is on the move and will bring big changes to the region heading into tonight. Temps have soared ahead of it while they’re plummeting in the west. Winds will switch back around from the north in the wake of this disturbance, becoming quite strong.

Blustery conditions will prevail heading into tonight with gusts possibly between 40-50 mph. Cooler air quickly filters in tonight and temps will take the tumble as a result. Lows will bottom out in the 30s and 40s with some spots to the far northwest in the 20s.

Freeze Watches and Warnings will take effect as we progress closer to the weekend which will likely end the growing season. Warnings will linger into Friday morning in Western Kansas with Freeze Watches going into effect Friday night.

Not only will this system bring a chillier feel but also moisture. Scattered showers and storms look to develop along the front late this evening into the overnight.

A couple of storms could be on the strong side with smaller hail and brief gusty winds thanks to the instability and warmth ahead of the cold front. A few showers could linger into Friday with much below average temps on tap.

Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for many of us with some locations maybe not getting out of the upper 30s.

We will feel the slightest warm-up on Saturday prior to our next wave of moisture. This one will have colder air to work with which will make for a wintrier storm.

Our next system moves our way by Saturday with moisture breaking out to the north. Winter weather is looking more likely here at home Sunday night into Monday with some minor accumulations looking possible. Depending on how quickly the colder air works in, will play a role in how much snow/wintry precipitation we will see.

The best chances will be in Northern Kansas. This is something we will be watching closely. Highs will struggle to make it to freezing both Monday and Tuesday.

Dynamics wise, this system could slow down depending on the placement of high pressure to our northeast. This could keep moisture around Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday. Wintry weather will remain possible.

Temps will hold in the 30s and 40s likely through the middle of next week as Arctic air seeps southward into the Plains.

Have great night!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer