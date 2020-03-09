T.J.’s Forecast: Much colder to close-down our Monday

An area of low pressure and associated cold front have moved through much of the region and that has erased the Spring-Like feel that we’ve had in the air.

That boundary will continue to move eastward this evening with drier air filtering in behind it. That will help decrease our clouds through the overnight and make for a colder one as well.

Lows will back into the 30s which is much colder than last night.

A lot more sunshine is in store tomorrow as winds turn back around to the south. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s in the metro and 70s out west.

A disturbance tracks southward by the evening hours and through the overnight, isolated showers and storms look to develop. Some brief heavy rains and possibly small hail/gusty winds can’t be ruled out in a stronger storm.

A cold front will swing in by Thursday and this could bring a couple of sprinkles but moisture is looking rather sparse. That boundary will set the stage for a more organized system by week’s end. This area of low pressure not only could bring more widespread rains but possibly some snow. The best bet for the snow at the moment is looking to line up in Western and Northern Kansas.

Accumulations will be possible but it’s too early to talk how much. If you have plans to travel, make sure you stay tuned to our latest forecast. This system pulls away by Sunday but some lingering sprinkles or flurries are possible. The trailing upper-level part of that area of low pressure will move in by Monday, also bringing the potential for some rain/snow. Our pattern looks rather active over the next 7-days and we’ll continue to fine-tune the track of this system as we get closer.

Have a great night!

-T.J.