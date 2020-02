The first of two systems is underway and is bringing some light rain and snow showers to the area. Flurries in Central Kansas aren't expected to accumulate to anything. Any minor accumulation will be found in Western Kansas.

This will continue early in the day and a sprinkle or flurry in Wichita can't be ruled out but travel troubles aren't expected. Winds will be breezy to start the day too but then turn lighter. Rain and snow will taper through the morning and the afternoon will be drier but still mostly cloudy.