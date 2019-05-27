T.J.’s Forecast: Muggy and drier Memorial Day, chance of strong storms again Tuesday

A break is what we need and a break is what we all received to closeout our Memorial Day weekend. It’s been muggy with the southerly winds prevailing, but we did get in on some sunshine.

Most of us will stay dry, and we’ll the sun through the rest of the evening. We are watching Northern Kansas though and NW Kansas because in this area we could see an isolated strong to severe storm. Chances are slim but it’s because a low-pressure center is situated to our west.

We’ve been capped all day, meaning we have an area in the low levels of the atmosphere that is warmer than the surface which keeps us stable.

If we can get that cap to break out that way, a stronger storm or two could spark up.

This is something we’ll be watching closely into tonight. As a result, the NWS in Goodland has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The main hazards will be gusty winds, hail, and heavy rains.

A better chance for storms arrives Tuesday as this low and associated cold front push east. Along this front is where we’ll have the best ingredients for severe thunderstorms.

We could see larger hail, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado as this boundary moves through.

For this reason, we have an Enhanced Risk across parts of the state, including the Wichita Metro. This will quickly race east through the overnight on Tuesday before high pressure builds in. This will bring a quieter and more comfortable Wednesday and Thursday. Southern Kansas could see some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening though, as a disturbance moves up from the south. Another chance of thunderstorms is slated to move in by weeks end, just in time for Riverfest, and into the weekend. Make sure you stay with us for the latest.

-T.J.