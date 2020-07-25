T.J.’s Forecast: Muggy feel holds with slim chance of storms

High pressure is building in from the south and this is going to keep the heat around for the first half of the weekend.

Southerly flow will ramp up ahead of a cold front and this won’t only bring the warmth but also more humidity. Feels like temps will hold near the century mark and beyond through early this evening. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM.

With the daytime heating and a cold frontal boundary closing in on Kansas, a few storms are possible out west. These will be the most likely right along the Kansas-Colorado State-line as well as the Kansas-Nebraska State-line.

A rogue stronger to a severe storm or two is possible out west, especially early in the evening when instability is a bit greater. Hail and gusty winds are the primary concerns.

Anything that develops east of the mountains will fizzle out as the instability wanes late this evening. Lows overnight will dip into the 70s for many of us under partially clear skies.

Storms will develop early Sunday in Northern and Western Kansas as this cold front pushes into the state.

More widespread showers and storms are likely late into the evening into the overnight. A few of these could turn severe with hail and gusty winds possible.

A Marginal Risk is encompassing much of the state so make sure you stay weather aware.

Highs will be cooler with this boundary draped across the state. Highs will only be in the 80s to the north of it, with the upper 90s expected on the south side.

Our workweek will start off gloomy as this front continues to track south with showers and storms likely. Flooding will be a possibility as rainfall will be quite heavy.

Amounts could exceed 3″ in some spots.

That is why a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a good chunk of the KSN Viewing Area into Monday. A lingering shower or storm is possible Tuesday as this front looks to stall across the Central High Plains.

This front then looks to push back to the north, bringing another round of showers and storms on Wednesday. A more active pattern holds with NW flow aloft, bringing impulses through the region. This will keep the slim chance of showers and storms in the forecast as we progress into the latter half of the workweek. We could see a shower or storm Thursday and Friday both with high pressure trying to build back our way heading into the latter half of next weekend.

Have a great night!

-T.J.