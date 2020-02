We continue to remain on the northern fringe of the first part of our latest storm system. Some snow showers, mixing with rain at times, will be ongoing in Southwest Kansas through this morning. Our Oklahoma Panhandle counties will be impacted too.

This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through noon and snow totals could be around 1" to 2". A little more could fall along the Oklahoma Panhandle, Texas county will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6am Wednesday. Anyone in this part of the area will need to be aware of potentially slick conditions early today.